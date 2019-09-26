Charli XCX joins Jimmy Fallon for a mashup of "Just Can't Get Enough" and "I Love It" on 'The Tonight Show'

Photo by: NBCUniversal

Charlie XCX made a surprise appearance on Wednesday's The Tonight Show to join host Jimmy Fallon for a mashup of Depeche Mode's "Just Can't Get Enough" and "I Love It," Charli's hit with Icona Pop.

Fallon -- wearing a leather jacket and leather pants and sun glasses, the same outfit Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan wore in the 1981 music video and mimicking his dance moves -- kicked of the musical bit.

Charli followed with a verse of her 2012 hit, "I Love It," eventually joined by Jimmy, to sing the respective chorus to their songs.

Charli XCX's long-awaited third studio album, Charli, is available now.

The Tonight Show, which usually tapes earlier in the day and airs in late night, is airing live all this week.

