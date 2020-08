The pandemic means fewer occasions to celebrate together.

Concurrently, that means less bottle of champagne to be popped.

With fewer weddings, birthday parties, and other gatherings, the global champagne industry is down by $2 billion dollars in sales this year. The deficit is worst than the Great Depression.

Industry experts think over 100 million bottles of champagne will be unsold in cellars by the end of 2020.

When was the last time you had some champagne? Ummmmmm, this morning?!?

