“Challenge accepted”: Pink responds to haters ordering her to “shut up and sing”

﻿Pink ﻿is still tangling with online haters after publicly telling abortion rights opponents never to listen to her music again. The fiery statement was made last month on Twitter after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had guaranteed a woman’s constitutional right to have an abortion.

Since then, Pink has received countless hateful messages, with angry individuals saying her career is over and demanding she stay out of politics as her job is to sing and entertain. With so many people telling her to basically “shut up and sing,” she went and did just that.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Pink posted a black-and-white video of her singing a cappella, which she captioned, “Irrelevant.”

The lyrics of the song went, “You can call me irrelevant, insignificant/ You can try to make me small” before she went into a series of “dah, dah, dahs.”

True fans of Pink are hoping this is a sign she has new music coming out, with many begging her to release the full version soon.

This isn’t the first time the “Just Like Fire” singer shared a similar message to her haters. Earlier this month, she posted an Instagram story explaining their words mean nothing to her. “Telling me I’m irrelevant and that my kids are ugly doesn’t move my needle,” she had said.

Then, a few days later, she returned to Twitter to show that she’s maliciously complying with her haters’ demands to focus only on her career. “When they tell you to ‘shut up and sing’…. Okay then,” she tweeted and shared a snap of a microphone and piano. She added via hashtags, #myfavoriteview” and “#thisismylanetoo.”

