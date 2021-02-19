Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart lists his bachelor pad for $14.5 million

Drew Taggart from The Chainsmokers is parting ways with his bachelor pad, listing the Laurel Canyon estate for $14,450,000.

According to OK! magazine, the DJ bought the Aspen-inspired bachelor pad after it was constructed in 2018 for $12 million.

Described as a “zen-inspired architectural gem,” the home boasts six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and on half bath. In addition, the 10,067 sq. ft home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac, so it offers a wee bit more privacy than what some L.A. residents are accustomed to.

On top of being over three stories, the bachelor pad comes equipped with a functioning recording studio, theater, gym and an in-ground pool with a waterfall, an outdoor pizza oven and bar.

The house is also built in a square, with a patio with a fire pit and a zen garden in the center. Plus, on the top floor, there are several open patios that offer more private space. You can check out the pictures over at OK!.

Clearly, Drew lives the life of luxury. This home is one of three owned by the Grammy-winner, who also owns two other properties in nearby Sherman Oaks, CA.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.