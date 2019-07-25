Central Perk Coffee Coming To Celebrate The 25th Anniversary Of “Friends”

If your idea of a good time is hanging with your neighbors while listening to “Smelly Cat” on repeat, you can enhance the experience with the actual flavor of Central Perk.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Friends, Warner Bros. teamed up with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf to release a line of coffees inspired by the show. Coming in both medium and dark roast, you can grab 12-oz bags of beans for just $9.95, or a 20-bag canister of black tea for the same price, beginning July 31. For National Friendship Day on August 4, there’s a buy one, get one free sale. If sit-down is more your thing, the chain offers six different drinks in participating stores through August 27.

Which other TV show inspired food would you like to see brought to stores?