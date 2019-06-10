Céline Dion Wraps Her Las Vegas Residency After 16 Years

After 16 years, Celine Dion is saying good bye to Las Vegas.

Her final show was Saturday night at the Colosseum at Caesars. Celine has performed 1,141 shows and her final show ended with a tribute to her late husband and manager Rene Angelil.

She sang, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, as highlights of her past shows were shown on a screen, her three son’s were also in attendance and she debuted a new song, Flying On My Own, from her upcoming album, Courage. The Album will be out in November.

She is taking the Summer off before embarking on her world tour in September. Did you have a chance to see Celine in Las Vegas?