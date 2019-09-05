Celine Dion, Rihanna, BTS, Harry Styles, Nick Jonas make 'Vanity Fair''s Best-Dressed List

A day after People magazine did it, Vanity Fair has unveiled its 2019 Best-Dressed List, putting the spotlight on 40 "icons" who the magazine says have changed the fashion game.
Among the musicians who made the list this year: Rihanna, Harry Styles, Jennifer Lopez, Nick Jonas -- along with his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas -- and BTS.
And of course, Celine Dion, who Vanity Fair praises for her "fashion-mad, slightly gonzo embrace of 'extra,'” also made the list. She tells the magazine that her favorite past fashion moment was that backwards white John Galliano pantsuit she wore to the Oscars in 1999.
"People thought, 'Is that a joke? What is she trying to say?' I wasn’t trying to say anything," she notes. "I’m just having a great time.”
Other stars on the list: Keanu Reeves, Brad Pitt, Zendaya, Elle Fanning, Mahershala Ali, Zoë Kravitz, Rami Malek, Diane Keaton, Billy Porter and Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet.
Vanity Fair will be celebrating the 2019 Best-Dressed list with an exclusive party this evening in New York City, at Saks Fifth Avenue's venue L’Avenue.
Here's the full list:
The Virtuosos
Celine Dion
Diane Keaton
Jeremy O’Harris
Marc Jacobs
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Rami Malek
Serge Iabka
Zendaya
Zoë Kravitz
The Classics
Elle Fanning
Gemma Chan
Lisa Eisner
Mahershala Ali
Pamela Joyner
Chloë Sevigny
Cicely Tyson
Frank Ocean
Jennifer Lopez
Keanu Reeves
The Originals
B. Akerlund
Billy Porter
Harry Styles
Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn
Kehinde Wiley
Lena Waithe
Solange Knowles
Tyler, The Creator
The Ensembles
Amal & George Clooney
Victoria & David Beckham
Bella & Gigi Hadid
BTS
Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union
Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet
Rick Owens & Michèle Lamy
