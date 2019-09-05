Celine Dion, Rihanna, BTS, Harry Styles, Nick Jonas make 'Vanity Fair''s Best-Dressed List

A day after People magazine did it, Vanity Fair has unveiled its 2019 Best-Dressed List, putting the spotlight on 40 "icons" who the magazine says have changed the fashion game.

Among the musicians who made the list this year: Rihanna, Harry Styles, Jennifer Lopez, Nick Jonas -- along with his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas -- and BTS.

And of course, Celine Dion, who Vanity Fair praises for her "fashion-mad, slightly gonzo embrace of 'extra,'” also made the list. She tells the magazine that her favorite past fashion moment was that backwards white John Galliano pantsuit she wore to the Oscars in 1999.

"People thought, 'Is that a joke? What is she trying to say?' I wasn’t trying to say anything," she notes. "I’m just having a great time.”

Other stars on the list: Keanu Reeves, Brad Pitt, Zendaya, Elle Fanning, Mahershala Ali, Zoë Kravitz, Rami Malek, Diane Keaton, Billy Porter and Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet.

Vanity Fair will be celebrating the 2019 Best-Dressed list with an exclusive party this evening in New York City, at Saks Fifth Avenue's venue L’Avenue.

Here's the full list:

The Virtuosos

Celine Dion

Diane Keaton

Jeremy O’Harris

Marc Jacobs

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Rami Malek

Serge Iabka

Zendaya

Zoë Kravitz

The Classics

Elle Fanning

Gemma Chan

Lisa Eisner

Mahershala Ali

Pamela Joyner

Chloë Sevigny

Cicely Tyson

Frank Ocean

Jennifer Lopez

Keanu Reeves

The Originals

B. Akerlund

Billy Porter

Harry Styles

Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn

Kehinde Wiley

Lena Waithe

Solange Knowles

Tyler, The Creator

The Ensembles

Amal & George Clooney

Victoria & David Beckham

Bella & Gigi Hadid

BTS

Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet

Rick Owens & Michèle Lamy

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.