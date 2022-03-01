Celine Dion returns to social media to voice support of Ukraine

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celine Dion broke her social media hiatus to weigh in on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Celine posted the Ukrainian flag on her Twitter on Monday and expressed, “To the dear courageous people of Ukraine, we are shocked and saddened, and truly inspired by your bravery…”

“Our hearts are with you,” she added, along with a red heart and praying hands emoji. “We send you love and prayers for peace. – Celine xx” The “My Heart Will Go On” singer also shared the statement in French and reposted it to her Instagram, along with the hashtag “#standwithukraine.”

This marks the first time since January that Celine has posted to social media; all of her previous updates had been signed by “Team Celine.” On January 15, the 53-year-old singer announced she had to cancel the remaining stops on her Courage World Tour on the advice from her medical team.

“I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” she said at the time. “I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again.”

It is unknown from what medical issues Celine is recovering.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.