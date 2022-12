Celine Dion recently announced that she has been diagnosed with Stiff-person Syndrome. This is a rare neurological disease that creates muscle spasms across the body when triggered by loud noises, touch, and emotional stress. Celine has announced that she will be canceling her European tour due to the illness, and is working hard to overcome this disease. While there is no cure, she is still hopeful that doctors can get the disease under control and continue performing.