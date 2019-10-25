Celebs….Just Like Us… They Have Weird Fears Too!

“Ultimate Classic Rock” put together a list of 28 PHOBIAS that various rock stars have been known to have . . . and most them are interesting or just flat-out WEIRD!

Do you share a fear with any?

1. David Bowie, Gene Simmons, David Lee Roth, Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys, Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac, and Chris Cornell . . . all have a fear of FLYING

7. Sheryl Crow . . . fear of HEIGHTS

8. Dave Grohl . . . fear of SMALL SPACES

9. Ozzy Osbourne . . . afraid of RATS

10. Freddie Mercury . . . afraid of SPIDERS

11. Nikki Sixx and Johnny Cash . . . afraid of SNAKES

13. Alice Cooper and Joe Perry of Aerosmith . . . afraid of NEEDLES

15. Dave Davies of The Kinks and Johnny Depp . . . fear of CLOWNS

17. Ringo Starr . . . fear of GERMS

These next three are a little weird, but kind of understandable:

18. Thom Yorke of Radiohead . . . fear of CARS

19. Slash . . . fear of HAND INJURIES

20. Axl Rose . . . anthropophobia, the fear of PEOPLE and SOCIETY

These are just strange:

21. Matt Bellamy of Muse . . . afraid of ALIEN IMPREGNATION

22. Joe Elliott of Def Leppard . . . fear of THANKING THE WRONG CITY

23. Marilyn Manson . . . afraid of SLEEPING NAKED

24. Paul Stanley of KISS . . . afraid of BULLYING

25. Brandon Flowers of The Killers . . . fear of the NUMBER 621, which also happens to be his birthday: June 21st. He claims a Ouija Board once told him he would also DIE on that day

And these are the ones that are just kind of lame:

26. John Lennon . . . feared his own LEGACY

27. James Hetfield of Metallica . . . afraid of RESPONSIBILITY

28. Bruce Springsteen . . . afraid of DONALD TRUMP (???)