Celebs….Just Like Us… They Have Weird Fears Too!

“Ultimate Classic Rock” put together a list of 28 PHOBIAS that various rock stars have been known to have . . . and most them are interesting or just flat-out WEIRD!
Do you share a fear with any?
1. David Bowie, Gene Simmons, David Lee Roth, Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys, Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac, and Chris Cornell . . . all have a fear of FLYING
7. Sheryl Crow . . . fear of HEIGHTS
8. Dave Grohl . . . fear of SMALL SPACES
9. Ozzy Osbourne . . . afraid of RATS
10. Freddie Mercury . . . afraid of SPIDERS
11. Nikki Sixx and Johnny Cash . . . afraid of SNAKES
13. Alice Cooper and Joe Perry of Aerosmith . . . afraid of NEEDLES
15. Dave Davies of The Kinks and Johnny Depp . . . fear of CLOWNS
17. Ringo Starr . . . fear of GERMS
These next three are a little weird, but kind of understandable:
18. Thom Yorke of Radiohead . . . fear of CARS
19. Slash . . . fear of HAND INJURIES
20. Axl Rose . . . anthropophobia, the fear of PEOPLE and SOCIETY
These are just strange:
21. Matt Bellamy of Muse . . . afraid of ALIEN IMPREGNATION
22. Joe Elliott of Def Leppard . . . fear of THANKING THE WRONG CITY
23. Marilyn Manson . . . afraid of SLEEPING NAKED
24. Paul Stanley of KISS . . . afraid of BULLYING
25. Brandon Flowers of The Killers . . . fear of the NUMBER 621, which also happens to be his birthday: June 21st. He claims a Ouija Board once told him he would also DIE on that day
And these are the ones that are just kind of lame:
26. John Lennon . . . feared his own LEGACY
27. James Hetfield of Metallica . . . afraid of RESPONSIBILITY
28. Bruce Springsteen . . . afraid of DONALD TRUMP (???)