Celebrity Halloween costume roundup: Lizzo, Ariana, Shawn, Olivia and more

Monday is Halloween, but the stars spent the weekend celebrating. Here’s a roundup of some pop stars’ notable costumes:

Lizzo went all out, covering her body in yellow paint and donning a sky-high blue wig to portray Marge Simpson. “I AM HIM – HIMMY NEUTRON- MARGE HIMPSON,” she captioned one photo. In another photo, she’s still dressed as Marge but is miming to a clip of Family Guy‘s Lois Griffin yelling, “Peter!” She captioned that one, “The crossover episode y’all been waiting for.”

Ariana Grande and her Victorious co-star Elizabeth Gillies paid tribute to the mockumentary Best In Show, about owners of show dogs. Ari dressed as a number of the movie’s stars, characters played by Eugene Levy, Linda Kash and Jennifer Coolidge, who guest-starred in her “thank u next” video. Elizabeth played characters originally portrayed in the film by Jane Lynch, Catherine O’Hara and Larry Miller.

The two also shot multiple recreations of scenes from the film. According to Elizabeth, they filmed the whole thing back in May. Coolidge responded, saying it was “great” and joked she was going to dress as Ariana’s dog Toulouse.

Shawn Mendes dressed as Indiana Jones, complete with fedora, whip and half-open shirt.

Olivia Rodrigo dressed as iconic cartoon character Betty Boop in a tiny strapless red dress, black stockings and garter, with her hair in short curls.

Frankie Jonas trolled his brother Joe Jonas by recreating a scene from the Jonas Brothers’ 2008 concert movie Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience. In the scene, Joe and his then-girlfriend Taylor Swift sing Taylor’s song “Should Have Said No.” Frankie dressed as Joe while his girlfriend Anna Olson dressed as Taylor, with a shimmery dress. The two further poked fun at Joe by posting a photo of their hands adorned with “matching purity rings.”

Diddy went all out, making himself up as the spitting image of Heath Ledger‘s Joker.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox dressed as another famous rock star/movie star couple: Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson.

Kim Kardashian‘s children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West collectively dressed as musical icons ,the late singer Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Sade and the late N.W.A. rapper Eazy-E, respectively.

