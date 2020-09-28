Celebrity BFF alert: Adele pays birthday tribute to "angel girl" Nicole Richie

If you’re an Adele fan, you probably know she’s tight with Jennifer Lawrence, but on Sunday, she took to Instagram to wish a belated happy birthday to another celebrity you probably didn’t know she was besties with: Nicole Richie, who turned 30 on September 21.

Adele posted a video clip of Nicole pranking her: Nicole crouches in a kitchen while a male friend films her. As Adele, wearing black sweats, walks through the door, Nicole jumps out and surprises her. Adele yells in surprise and then mutters “for f**k’s sake!” as she walks out of the frame.

Adele also posted photos of herself smiling as Nicole stands in the background behind a pane of glass, the two of them snuggling with a giraffe, and several shots of them at festive occasions.

“Happy belated birthday to my daily dose of grace @nicolerichie,” Adele captioned the photo gallery. “I admire you and love you so much. You are the epitome of self preservation, self love and absolute savagery! You are so so cherished by so many angel girl! Keep making us laugh babes, we adore you to the moon and back.”



“Nicole and Adele being best friends? That’s hot!” wrote on commenter, referring to Nicole’s starring role on The Simple Life with Paris Hilton.



As for how Lionel Richie‘s daughter and Adele know each other, someone in the comments field says they’ve been neighbors for quite a while.

Most of the commenters, however, begged Adele to stop clowning around and put out her long-awaited next album.

“Queen, we want music stop playing,” wrote one.

“We need the album ma’am,” added another.

“Where’s the album queen?” wrote another.

A few months ago, Adele admitted she “honestly had no idea” when the follow-up to 25 would arrive.