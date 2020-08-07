Celebrating Celebrity Twins For #NationalTwinsDay

The Olsen twins may be the first celeb twins that come to mind? Or maybe Tia and Tamara? Did you know Alanis Morristtte has a twin? He’s a yoga instructor named Wade. Scarlett Johansson, twin brother Hunter. Jenna Bush, twin sister Barbara. Keifer Sutherland, twin sister Rachel. Ashton Kutcher, twin brother Michael. There’s more in the video below.

Are YOU a twin? Any in your family?Do you really know each other’s thoughts and feel each other’s emotions?