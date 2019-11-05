Celebrate the release of Harry Styles' new album at a one-night-only show in LA

Erskine/Columbia

Harry Styles is launching his new album, Fine Line, in a big way.

The former One Direction singer has announced that on December 13 -- the same day Fine Line arrives -- he'll play a special album release show at The Forum in Los Angeles. You can get access to $25 tickets by pre-ordering Fine Line starting on Thursday at 9 a.m. PT.

If you want to take your chances with everyone else, tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. PT; there's a two-ticket maximum per purchase.

Fine Line will be available in a variety of formats, including CD, vinyl, and deluxe, which comes with a 32-page hardcover book of photos from the recording sessions.

The album is the follow-up to Harry's 2017 self-titled debut. His new single, "Lights Up," is out now.

As previously reported, Harry will be both the host and the musical guest November 16 on Saturday Night Live.

