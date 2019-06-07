Celebrate National Rosé Day with John Legend's new wine

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Airbnb

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for AirbnbNow that warm weather is here, we don't exactly need an excuse to drink rosé wine -- but tomorrow, Saturday, just happens to be National Rosé Day. In honor of the occasion, John Legend has released a new addition to his LVE line of signature wines.

LVE Sparkling Rosé is the sixth entry in John's wine collection, which already includes John's LVE Côtes de Provence Rosé, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Red.

"I'm so excited to add some sparkle to the 2019 Summer of LVE! LVE Sparkling Rosé is the perfect addition to your summer celebrations,” the winning Voice coach says in a statement. “Just like with all of my creative endeavors, my approach to winemaking is to collaborate with the best and trying to make something magical."

John will be hosting a series of events from coast to coast, including a summer kick-off at Montauk’s renowned Surf Lodge and a tasting event at Héritage Fine Wines in Beverly Hills, the location of his pop-up LVE tasting lounge. Follow @LVE_Wines for full details.

You can buy John's wines in stores nationwide, and via LVEwines.com. Meanwhile, John is enjoying his wine on vacation in Tuscany, Italy.

