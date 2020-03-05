Celebrate International Women's Day with Dua Lipa…and Britney, Beyonce, Ari, Gwen & more

Courtesy Amazon Music

Courtesy Amazon MusicThis Sunday, March 8, is International Women's Day, and in celebration, Dua Lipa has teamed up with Amazon Music's Handpicked series to create a special playlist highlighting her favorite female artists.

“The world is full of women making incredible music across so many genres, I could make a playlist one million songs long and wouldn’t be half way there to including all the female artists out there," says Dua in a statement.

She adds that the artists she chose are "some of my absolute favorite women, who have inspired me and soundtracked my life across the years.”

Among the 34 songs you'll find on Dua's playlist are several by Gwen Stefani, both solo and with her band No Doubt, including "Hollaback Girl." There are also a few by Britney Spears, including "I'm a Slave 4 U."

In the "female legends" category, there's one song each from Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Madonna and Blondie, the iconic new-wave act fronted by Debbie Harry.

A number of tracks from rap icon Missy Elliott are included, like "Tempo," her 2019 collaboration with Lizzo. Other female rappers on Dua's list include Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Princess Nokia and Saweetie.

Songs by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Normani and Charli XCX help round out the list, but what would an International Woman's Day Playlist without Beyonce? Of course she's on there, with her song "Formation."

And Dua's included a couple of her own songs on the playlist as well: the title track of her upcoming album Future Nostalgia, as well as another track from the album, "Physical."

