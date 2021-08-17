Celebrate Disney World’s 50th Anniversary With These Limited Edition Items

Disney World is celebrating their 50th anniversary with cool exclusive items from Star Wars, Mickey Mouse, Haunted Mansion and more. Items will be avail for “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” beginning in October.
ShopDisney.com released special pre-celebration collector’s items to get everyone excited before the festivities begin. ere’s plenty more to come, as more magical items will be available as the 50th anniversary nears closer.
Disney’s limited-edition pin set takes you back to the early days of Magic Kingdom Park, featuring five fan-favorite characters. The box set is available only to D23 (the official Disney fan club) and Family Gold members. Click HERE to join.
Buy the Limited-Edition “A Most Magical Kingdom” Pin Set on shopDisney for $49.99
Buy the Lucasfilm Ltd. 50th Anniversary Logo T-Shirt for Adults on shopDisney for $26.99