Celeb Old Kids Take 2! Check Out Maddox Jolie!

Angelina Jolie is a very happy mother.

Her son Maddox is going abroad for college. He will start classes at Yonsei University in South Korea this month.

He will be studying biochemistry. Smart kiddo!

A source said Angelina is preparing for the journey. The insider told People, “Mom is dropping him off in August. She is very proud. She will miss seeing him as much, but he’s ready.”

