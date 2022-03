The CDC has announced that they will no longer advise against traveling via cruise ship due to the risks of the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for the company said, “CDC is removing the COVID-19 Cruise Ship Travel Health Notice. Travelers will make their own risk assessment when choosing to travel on a cruise ship, much like they do in all other travel settings.” The agency does still recommend that people be vaccinated and be safe.

Do you have any interest to hop on a cruise ship?