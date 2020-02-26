Catch Taylor Swift "mansplaining" her new video tomorrow at 6:00 a.m.

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LATaylor Swift's new video for her song "The Man" will debut Thursday at 7 a.m. ET, but you may want to get up an hour earlier than that.

Taylor posted a teaser clip of the video on Instagram and wrote, "Oh man...music video tomorrow at 7 A.M. EST! And I’m going to be chatting/answering your questions/mansplaining the video on YouTube starting an hour before at 6 A.M. EST."

The teaser shows a man, his back to the camera, standing in an office and looking out the window. It also reveals that the video was directed by Taylor herself.

Taylor has often co-directed her videos, but over the years she's directed a handful of them herself, including "Christmas Tree Farm," "The Best Day," the vertical version of "Delicate," and "I'm Only Me When I'm with You."

"The Man" is from Taylor's current album, Lover, and makes a powerful statement about how the she wouldn't be criticized so much for her business acumen and her ambition if she were male. In the chorus, Taylor sings, "If I was a man/I'd be THE MAN."

