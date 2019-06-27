Catch first glimpse of a mustachioed Nick Jonas in "Midway" trailer

Reiner Bajo

Reiner BajoNick Jonas heads into battle – and sports a mustache – in the trailer for the new World War II flick, Midway.

The action-packed trailer for the Roland Emmerich film shows the real-life, pivotal naval battle of Midway, which ended up turning the tide of the war.

In the clip, we see Patrick Wilson’s Edwin Layton predicting what the Japanese Navy’s next target will be, following Pearl Harbor. We then see glimpses of pilot Dick Best, played by Ed Skrein, and of Nick’s character, Bruno Gaido, intercut with scenes from the battle.

The film also stars Woody Harrelson, Darren Criss, Dennis Quaid, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart and Mandy Moore.

Nick's most recent film was the animated movie UglyDolls, voicing the character of Lou. Later this year, he'll appear in the new Jumaji film.

Midway hits theaters on November 8.

