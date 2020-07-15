Cat Watches Rat Fight.

DING DING DING! Love this cat observing these guys duke it out. I mean why get involved when they’ll take care of it themselves.

A woman in Singapore captured some truly amazing nature on video.

The clip features two rats fighting and a cat just taking in the scene.

The cat didn’t get involved. Clearly, the kitty didn’t want to mess with family business.

The woman posted the video on Facebook. One person responded, “The cat ordered them to fight for their lives. The one who gets beaten will be eaten.”

What nature oddities did you witness in person?