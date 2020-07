In case you forgot or didn’t know the classic movie Home Alone is getting a reboot and the cast list is filling up fast.

The Home Alone reboot is adding Kenan Thompson, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell to the cast. For the reboot, a husband and wife who go into battle against a boy that has stolen from them.

There’s a rumor going around that Macaulay Caulkin will take part in the reboot, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Will you be watching the Home Alone reboot?