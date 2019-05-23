Cast announced for Alanis Morissette's "Jagged Little Pill" musical

Matthew Murphy

The musical based on Alanis Morissette's landmark 1995 album Jagged Little Pill has found its cast.

The production will star YOU’s Kathryn Gallagher, newcomer Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Sean Allan Krill, Lauren Patten, and Drama Desk Award Nominee Elizabeth Stanley. They're all reprising their roles from the musical’s premiere at American Repertory Theater last summer.

Jagged Little Pill is about The Healys, a family who appears to be perfect on the surface, but who must eventually face harsh truths about themselves, their community and the world. The story is by Oscar-winning Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody.

The songs in the musical include tracks from Jagged Little Pill like "You Oughta Know," "Ironic" and "Hand in My Pocket," as well as brand-new songs written for the show by Alanis and her Jagged Little Pill collaborator, Glen Ballard.

The musical, which will start previews at New York's Broadhurst Theater on November 3, will officially open December 5, 2019. Tickets went on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. via Telecharge.com.

