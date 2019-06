While I find them extremely similar….I don’t think they’re the same. Sure they both sing “Game ooooooooooon” the same, the song to me is different. What do you think?

Heidi Merrill says she submitted the song to the NFL for Carrie to do, but they turned her down and then suddenly she heard the Sunday Night Football theme song and was like heeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeey that’s my song!

Listen to Carrie’s song, then Heidi’s and see that you think!

