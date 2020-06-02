Carol Baskin Now Owns Joe Exotic’s Zoo!

Joe Exotic is gonna flip out! TMZ reports that the person Exotic allegedly hates the most, Carole Baskin, now has control of his Oklahoma zoo properties to settle a $1 million judgement against him.

Baskin won the million dollar judgement after she sued Exotic for trademark infringement. Exotic tried to transfer the zoo to Jeff Lowe and his mother but a judge said the move was fraudulent, so Baskin gets the property to settle the score. Jeff Lowe has 120 days to get himself, his animals and anything that he rightfully owns off of the property. Lowe just reopened the zoo last month, calling it Tiger King Zoo after the Netflix docuseries that shot Exotic, Baskin and Lowe to fame.

Lowe’s parting words to Baskin? “The possibility of human remains being buried on this land should make her feel right at home.”

What was the first thing that came out of Exotic’s mouth when he learned Carole Baskin got his zoo property?