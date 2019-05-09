Carly Rae Jepsen reveals “Too Much” from upcoming album, "Dedicated"

Natalie O’Moore

Natalie O’MooreDid Carly Rae Jepsen just reveal “Too Much”? The singer has released another new song from her upcoming album, Dedicated.

On the new tune, titled “Too Much,” Carly sings about doing things to excess and cautions a potential lover about her over-the-top personality.

“When I party then I party too much/When I feel it then I feel it too much/When I’m thinking then I’m thinking too much/When I’m drinking then I’m drinking too much,” she sings, before warning, “So be careful if you’re wanting this touch/’Cause if I love you then I love you too much.”

Fans can pre-order Dedicated now and receive instant downloads of the five songs Carly’s released so far: “Too Much,” “Julien,” “Now That I Found You,” “No Drug Like Me” and “Party For One.”

Dedicated comes out May 17.

