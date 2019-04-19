Carly Rae Jepsen releases new track "Julien," reveals "Dedicated" track list

School Boy/Interscope Records

School Boy/Interscope RecordsCarly Rae Jepsen has released a pivotal song off her upcoming album, Dedicated: a disco-inspired track called “Julien.”

“'Julien’ is the song that taught me the heart and direction of this album,” Carly tweeted. “Couldn’t keep him for myself any longer.”

On the track, she’s haunted by the time she spent with a lost love. Carly sings, “Julien/It was more than a fantasy/To the end/To the last breath that I breathe/I’ll be whispering, 'Julien.'”

Before “Julien,” Carly released three other tracks off the album: “Now That I Found You,” “No Drug Like Me” and “Party For One.” When you pre-order Dedicated, you’ll get those four tracks as instant downloads.

Here’s the track list for the album, which drops May 17:

"Julien"

"No Drug Like Me"

"Now That I Found You"

"Want You in My Room"

"Everything He Needs"

"Happy Not Knowing"

"I’ll Be Your Girl"

"Too Much"

"The Sound"

"Automatically in Love"

"Feels Right" ft. Electric Guest

"Right Words Wrong Time"

"Real Love"

"For Sure"

"Party For One"

