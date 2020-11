Carl Lentz, the pastor Justin Bieber has credited with changing his life has left Hillsong Church in New York City.

Previously, the reason he left the church was not known but Carl has since taken to Instagram to share why he left.

He was unfaithful to his wife.

In the post he wrote in part, when you accept the calling of being a pastor you must live in a way that honors that mandate.

He continued, I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life. The failure is on me.

