Cardi B, Silk Sonic, Adele top Pandora’s Top Thumbed Tracks of 2021

Flo Ngala

The streaming service Pandora, which lets users give songs a “thumbs up” when they like them, has revealed its 100 Top Thumbed Tracks of 2021 — in other words, the songs most loved by listeners in the past year.

Cardi B tops the ‘Top Thumb Hundred’ list for the second year in a row, with her song “Up.” Last year, it was her collab with Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP,” that topped the ranking. Cardi’s track with Normani, “Wild Side,” also made the top 20.

Number two on the list is Silk Sonic‘s number-one debut song “Leave the Door Open,” followed by Adele‘s comeback hit “Easy On Me.” Walker Hayes‘ viral smash “Fancy Like” is number four.

Other songs that made the top 20 include “STAY” by Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI, “Best Friend” by Saweetie featuring Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran‘s “Bad Habits,” and Justin Bieber‘s “Peaches.”

Drake is the artist with the most songs on the Top Thumb Hundred: He has nine overall, with four making the top 20. The highest-ranked is “Way 2 Sexy,” featuring Future and Young Thug, in at number eight. The other Drake songs that made the top 20 are “Knife Talk,” “What’s Next” and “Girls Want Girls.”

Here are Pandora’s top 20 most-thumbed tracks:

1. “Up” — Cardi B

2. “Leave The Door Open” — Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic

3. “Easy On Me” — Adele

4. “Fancy Like” — Walker Hayes

5. “Time Today” — Moneybagg Yo

6. “Best Friend” (feat. Doja Cat) — Saweetie

7. “Way 2 Sexy” (feat. Future & Young Thug) — Drake

8. “Cry Baby” (feat. DaBaby) — Megan Thee Stallion

9. “STAY” — The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

10. “Knife Talk” (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat) — Drake

11. “Bad Habits” — Ed Sheeran

12. “What’s Next” — Drake

13. “Girls Want Girls” (feat. Lil Baby) — Drake

14. “Body” — Megan Thee Stallion

15. “Wockesha” — Moneybagg Yo

16. “On Me” — Lil Baby

17. “Peaches” (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon) — Justin Bieber

18. “Wild Side” (feat. Cardi B) — Normani

19. “Thot S**t” — Megan Thee Stallion

20. “EVERY CHANCE I GET” (feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk) — DJ Khaled

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.