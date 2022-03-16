Cardi B shouts out My Chemical Romance: “They don’t make music like this anymore”

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cardi B is continuing to give her hot music takes, whether her fans like it or not. Recently, the “WAP” rapper revealed she’s a fan of emo rock — or at least, one particular artist.

Taking to Twitter, the singer shared a clip of My Chemical Romance‘s 2004 hit “I’m Not Okay (I Promise),” where lead singer Gerard Way ﻿dramatically belts out the song’s chorus. The track was the lead single off the album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, which came out the same year.

Remarked Cardi, “They don’t make music like this anymore.”

It didn’t take long for the band to catch wind of the conversation and hit Cardi up in the comment section.

“Grazie mille Cardi!,” they wrote, which is Italian for “a thousand thanks” in English. My Chemical Romance is from New Jersey, not Italy, but whatever.

Of course, this cordial back and forth has fans wondering if the Grammy winner is considering a new collaboration featuring MCR, or if she’s hinting that her next music era will come with an emo twist.

