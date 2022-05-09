Cardi B shares the parenting advice she has for Rihanna

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball

Cardi B is a mom of two, so she she knows a few things about being a parent. So when TMZ asked the rapper to share what advice she has for soon-to-be first-time mom Rihanna, Cardi kept it simple: You got this.

“[Motherhood] comes so naturally. It really comes naturally,” the Grammy winner explained. Cardi hinted she received a ton of advice when she was pregnant with her first child, Kulture, but she wound up doing things her own way

“So many people give you advice,'” the rapper noted. “Once [the baby is] in there, that mother instinct comes out.”

Rihanna surprised fans in January when she quietly revealed she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend of two years, A$AP Rocky. Both have remained coy about the details, including the baby’s due date, gender and name.

Rihanna previously told British Vogue in March 2020 that she sees herself having “three or four” kids within the next 10 years.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.