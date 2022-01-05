Cardi B says her 4-month old is already talking

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images

Cardi B understands the pandemic has been rough for everyone, and joked on Wednesday that maybe the stress of it has finally gotten to her. Taking to Instagram stories, the “Up” rapper explained why she thinks her four-month-old baby is already talking.

“I’m not exaggerating. This baby is talking. I put this on everything I love in the name of Jesus Christ,” she attested in a series of Instagram stories, recalling how she was fawning over her baby boy that morning and asking him if he loves his mommy.

“He replied back like, ‘Yeah!,'” Cardi claimed, saying her son spoke clearly and was not babbling. She also insisted her husband, Offset, also heard it.

The Grammy winner also said her son was speaking while watching the streaming children’s show Cocomelon the other day, where the characters were singing, “If you’re happy and you know it, say ‘Hello!'” — which is exactly what Cardi says her little one did.

“I don’t know if that’s, like, the pandemic thing. I don’t know if, like, if this is normal,” the 29-year-old entertainer said. “This s**t is crazy. I need a camera in this room 24/7 or something.”

