Cardi B pleads GUILTY to assault charges in 2018 strip club fight

The rapper was sentenced to 15 days of community service after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors for allegedly being involved in a bar fight at a strip club back in 2018.

According to reports, Cardi B, or Belcalis Almánzar, payed a group of men $5,000 to go to a strip club at 3 a.m. and assaulted a bartender, punching and slamming the victim’s head into the bar platform.

The group returned to the strip club 2 weeks later and attacked the bartender’s sister by throwing glass bottles towards her.

Breaking: @iamcardib pleads guilty to assault in the 3rd degree & reckless endangerment in the 2nd degree for her role in a 2018 assault of two sisters at a strip club in Queens.

Cardi admitted to paying an acquaintance $5K to beat up a woman who worked at the club. @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/xfqRWeeL7S — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) September 15, 2022

The singer has since released a statement after the sentencing:

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most – the music and my fans.”