Cardi B plans to donate funds from the coronavirus theme song to local food banks/shelters

Leon Bennett/WireImageCardi B. is the queen of using her social media platform, with over 70 million followers on her combined social media. Tuesday night, she took to Instagram Live to tell everyone to have faith amid the COVID-19 crisis, and to celebrate the success of her viral coronavirus theme song.

"The fact this damn coronavirus song is charting on iTunes...Hold on ..let me hit the Dj up and Atlantic so I can’t get my damn coins," she wrote on Instagram. Two hours later, the song shot up the charts to the #11 spot.

"I’m glad yaaa having fun .....Make sure you lysol your p**** before you POP IT," Cardi wrote.

According to DJ iMarkkeyz, who turned Cardi's original March 10 Instagram post into the song, the goal was to donate funds from the song to local food banks and shelters. Cardi co-signed his response confirming the donations will happen but may take time.

"Yes that's what we going to do!" Cardi said. "Keep in mind you don’t get your money right away ...but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus. We will Donate!"

The "Coronavirus" remix is spreading just as fast as the virus, now charting in over 30 countries.



