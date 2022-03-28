Cardi B makes history as the first female with every song on an album RIAA-certified Platinum

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Cardi B’s 2018 debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, has yet again garnered more accolades.

The album’s success started with the Recording Industry Association of America 10-times Platinum-certified hit “Bodak Yellow.” Now it’s reached the history-making feat of every song certified at least Platinum by the RIAA. That makes the Grammy-winning rapper the first female artist to achieve the milestone, after smashing her initial record as the first female artist to have every track on an album RIAA-certified Gold.

The honors certainly don’t stop there. Since her rise as one of the greatest rap musicians of today, Cardi has consistently dropped chart-topping records, including 2020’s seven-times Platinum anthem “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, which debuted at number one on Billboard‘s Hot 100. Invasion of Privacy also debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

The “Be Careful” rapper has also collaborated on chart-topping singles like the RIAA Diamond-certified song “I Like It,” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, the Gold-certified “Rumors,” with Lizzo, and Normani‘s “Wild Side,” which is also RIAA-certified Gold.

“I’m young and I’m paid! My hubby paid, my kids are healthy and beautiful, my family is lit wit no worries, my friends are loyal. Im living my life to the fullest!!” Cardi recently said on Twitter.

