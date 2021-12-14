Cardi B makes history after “I Like It” becomes her third RIAA Diamond-certified single

ABC/Jora Frantzis

Cardi B says several times in the Grammy-nominated hit “I Like It” that she likes her diamonds. Now, thanks to that very song, she just added another precious gem to her collection.

The 2018 smash, which features Latin artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin, officially sold over 10 million copies as of Monday and is now RIAA-certified Diamond. The honor comes shortly after her Maroon 5 collab “Girls Like You” earned the prestigious title. When that happened last month, Cardi became the first female rapper to boast two Diamond-certified tracks — and now she has three.

Cardi’s breakout single, “Bodak Yellow,” was her first song to achieve Diamond certification.

“My album came out in 2018 and it’s still breaking records. I have a solo [diamond emoji] record, a feature [diamond emoji] record and now ANOTHER [diamond emoji] record from a collab with 2 people that I look up to and love so much,” Cardi wrote on Instagram. “I remember like it was yesterday when this song went #1 and now it’s Diamond. I honestly just can’t believe this is happening! I’m so proud to have two songs off my debut album go Diamond.”

The 29-year-old is already setting her sights to breaking even more records, and told her fans, “I hope I can achieve the same or even better on my next one.”

“I Like It” was the fourth single off of Cardi’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy. The rapper promised she’s working on its follow-up, which is coming out “next year.” The album’s title and release date are unknown at this time.

