Cardi B makes first public appearance since giving birth

Richard Bord/WireImage

After welcoming her second child, a baby boy, earlier this month, Cardi B has made her first public appearance.

The “WAP” rapper attended Paris Fashion Week and hit up the Musée des Arts Décoratifs for its “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition. Cardi B stunned in a crimson sequined and ruby-encrusted gown with plunging neckline, accentuated by a long train and a halo of red feathers. She accessorized the look by wearing long matching sequined gloves, a ruby choker adorned with large red, pink and orange gemstones, and red rhinestone eyebrows.

It should be noted that Cardi’s dress is a piece of fashion history, as it was first introduced in 1995 when Czech supermodel Eva Herzigová strut the catwalk in it for Paris Fashion Week, according to Vogue.

This isn’t the first time Cardi wore a vintage Thierry Mugler dress to a public function. For the 2019 Grammy Awards, she wore another number from his 1995 fall line, a stunning pink and black gown that pays homage to the famous Sandro Botticelli painting “The Birth of Venus.”

The “Up” rapper didn’t stay in her crimson masterpiece for the entire night and opted to slip into a sheer black dress with a tight corset, sleeves and small black feathers.

“Thank you @manfredthierrymugler for including me in such a historical night, the opening of your exhibit in Paris! Truly one of my favorite creative minds in the WORLD,” the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram. “I’m mind blown looking at your collections from over the years. A true Genius!”

