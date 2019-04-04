Cardi B leads the nominees for 2019 "Billboard" Music Awards

NBC/dick clark productions

Cardi B leads the pack with a whopping 21 nods, followed by Drake and Post Malone with 17 each. Other artists who scored multiple nods include Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Travis Scott and the late rapper XXX Tentacion.

Cardi narrowly missed breaking Drake and The Chainsmokers' previous record for most nominations of all time in a single year: They each had 22 nods in 2017.

Taylor Swift, who's nominated for two this year, still holds the record for most wins of all time with 23, a record she could break again if she wins this year.

This year’s host, Kelly Clarkson, and country duo Dan + Shay helped announce some of the major categories live on NBC’s Today show. The rest were announced on the Billboard Music Awards’ social pages.

The Billboard Music Awards will air live from Las Vegas May 1 on NBC.

Here are the nominees in some of the top categories:

Top Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Ella Mai

Halsey

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentaction

Top Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Hot 100 Song

"I Like It" -- Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

"Lucid Dreams" -- Juice Wrld

"Girls Like You" -- Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

"Better Now" -- Post Malone

"Sicko Mode" -- Travis Scott

Top Duo and Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At the Disco

Dan + Shay

Top New Artist

Bazzi

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

Top Collaboration

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin -- "I Like It"

Khalid & Normani -- "Love Lies"

Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B -- "Girls Like You,"

Marshmello & Bastille -- "Happier"

Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla Sign -- "Psycho"

Top Hot 100 Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Top Selling Song

"I Like It" -- Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin

"In My Feelings" -- Drake

"Without Me" -- Halsey

"Shallow" -- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"Girls Like You" -- Maroon 5 featurng Cardi B

Top Social Artist

BTS

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Dan + Shay

Drake

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Dua Lipa

Top Touring Artist

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Justin Timberlake

Top Rap Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top R&B Tour

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars

Top R&B Female Artist

H.E.R.

Ella Mai

Queen Naija

Top R&B Male Artist

Khalid

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Artist

H.E.R.

Khalid

Ella Mai

The Weeknd

