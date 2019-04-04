Cardi B leads the nominees for 2019 "Billboard" Music Awards

The nominees for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards have been announced.
Cardi B leads the pack with a whopping 21 nods, followed by Drake and Post Malone with 17 each. Other artists who scored multiple nods include Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Travis Scott and the late rapper XXX Tentacion.
Cardi narrowly missed breaking Drake and The Chainsmokers' previous record for most nominations of all time in a single year: They each had 22 nods in 2017.
Taylor Swift, who's nominated for two this year, still holds the record for most wins of all time with 23, a record she could break again if she wins this year.
This year’s host, Kelly Clarkson, and country duo Dan + Shay helped announce some of the major categories live on NBC’s Today show. The rest were announced on the Billboard Music Awards’ social pages.
The Billboard Music Awards will air live from Las Vegas May 1 on NBC.
Here are the nominees in some of the top categories:
Top Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Cardi B
Ella Mai
Halsey
Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTentaction
Top Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Hot 100 Song
"I Like It" -- Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
"Lucid Dreams" -- Juice Wrld
"Girls Like You" -- Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
"Better Now" -- Post Malone
"Sicko Mode" -- Travis Scott
Top Duo and Group
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At the Disco
Dan + Shay
Top New Artist
Bazzi
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai
Top Collaboration
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin -- "I Like It"
Khalid & Normani -- "Love Lies"
Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B -- "Girls Like You,"
Marshmello & Bastille -- "Happier"
Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla Sign -- "Psycho"
Top Hot 100 Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
Top Selling Song
"I Like It" -- Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin
"In My Feelings" -- Drake
"Without Me" -- Halsey
"Shallow" -- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"Girls Like You" -- Maroon 5 featurng Cardi B
Top Social Artist
BTS
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Louis Tomlinson
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Dan + Shay
Drake
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Dua Lipa
Top Touring Artist
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Justin Timberlake
Top Rap Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top R&B Tour
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars
Top R&B Female Artist
H.E.R.
Ella Mai
Queen Naija
Top R&B Male Artist
Khalid
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
Top R&B Artist
H.E.R.
Khalid
Ella Mai
The Weeknd
