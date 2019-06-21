Cardi B indicted in Queens strip club incident

Leon Bennett/WireImageA grand jury in Queens, NY has returned an indictment against Cardi B, a source with knowledge of the case against the rapper told ABC News.

The charges were not immediately clear. The indictment will not be unsealed until her arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

The "Press" rapper had faced misdemeanor charges stemming from a brawl in August of 2018 at the Angels strip club in Queens, during which she allegedly threw bottles and chairs at two female bartenders.

The altercation is believed to have started after the Grammy-winning artist accused the two women of having sex with her husband, Offset.

She had previously rejected a plea offer from the Queens DA’s office, which had signaled additional charges could be forthcoming as it presented the case to a grand jury.

