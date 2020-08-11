Cardi B drops new details about her sophomore album and shares her pick for US president

ELLE

Following her raunchy “WAP” collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B is planning to get really personal on her upcoming sophomore album.

“My music is always going to make a woman feel like a bad [chick],” Cardi tells ELLE magazine in the September issue cover story. “When you make a woman feel like she’s the baddest in the room, to me, that’s female empowerment. But this album is going to be really different. Of course, it’s going to have my [Beyoncé] Lemonade moments, my personal relationship moments.”

This forthcoming album will also feature a special track with her husband and Migos rapper Offset, with whom Cardi shares two-year-old Kulture. Cardi openly acknowledged the “rumors” and “drama” in her relationship but she says there’s so much more to their three-year marriage.

“There’s a lot of love there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship,” she said. “It’s always us against the world.”

She goes on: “If you all are so curious to know about my relationship and blah, blah, blah, I’m going to put it in the music, and you can buy it, too. I’m not going to give it to you all for free.”

Regarding politics, Cardi — who supported Bernie Sanders — imagines a different vision for the next U.S president.

“I want a president who makes me feel secure. I want a president who understands the pain of the people. I want a president who is going to give us answers,” she says. “That’s why I like [New York Governor Andrew] Cuomo. I like him because he makes me feel like he’s listening to me.”

Cardi B also said she wishes male rappers would “stick up” and be more vocal about demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

By Rachel George

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.