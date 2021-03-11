Cardi B doesn't want Selena Gomez to retire from music

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Selena Gomez hinted in a new Vogue cover story that she might “retire” from music after her next album — and Cardi B, her collaborator on the 2018 hit “Taki Taki,” has some thoughts on that.

“I don’t think Selena should retire. She makes good music & her fans love her,” Cardi tweeted early Thursday. “I think she needs one more Era. A edgy one that no one ever seen her as .I would love to give her some ideas.”

Cardi went on to show her support for Selena as a person and encouraged her not to give up music just because of the haters out there.

“I like Selena tho .I defend her cause she is such a sweetheart in person,” she writes. “Us celebs get picked apart all the time but she is just [too] sweet to go thru that.If she wants to leave, leave cause you want too not cause of these f*****s.”

Cardi adds her idea for Selena’s next reinvention: “A bad b**** era is needed tho ‘A b**** I’m nice sweet girl but I’m a rich bad b**** too.’”

Selena, who’s releasing her first Spanish language EP, Revelación, on Friday, told Vogue, “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously.”

“I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different,” she added. “I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

