Cardi B cancels doll due to COVID-related production delays, quality issues

Cardi B has canceled a limited-edition doll in her likeness, which she previously announced would be released in spring of this year.

The three-time RIAA-certified Diamond rapper began taking $35 orders in March for the Cardi B doll, produced by the Real Women Are company. HBut she’s now had to cancel it due to COVID-19 related production and shipping delays, as well as concerns about the product’s quality, TMZ reports.

The company announced the dolls would begin being delivered in October, but soon, buyers were complaining they didn’t receive it, and began demanding refunds. Cardi agrees that her fans should get their money back, and has asked all buyers to request a refund if they haven’t already, according to TMZ.

“Expose these scammers pls,” one fan pleaded on Real Woman Are’s Instagram. “Not one doll was shipped to any customers and they have the nerve to sell more without giving any updates on first batch of orders … they even turned off comments on latest post so they can scam more people into buying.”

Cardi initially announced the release of her doll on March 5 on Instagram in celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8. “Inspired by me. Created by me. Designed by me,” the “I Like It” rapper wrote. “This means sooo much!!”

