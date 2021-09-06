Cardi B and Offset welcome a son

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

Cardi B and Offset have welcomed their second child together.

The “WAP” rapper shared a photo of herself cradling the new baby while her husband gazes down at him.

“9/4/21,” she captioned it, along with three emojis including a blue heart and a teddy bear.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple told People. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Cardi B, 28, and Offset, 29, quietly married in 2017; their daughter, Kulture, was born the next year. Cardi B, born Belcalis Almánzar, announced her second pregnancy in June 2021.

Offset, born Kiari Cephus, also has three children from previous relationships.

