Car Bursts Into Flames When Driver Uses Hand Sanitizer While Smoking

A Maryland man learned the hard way that smoking and hand sanitizer don’t mix.

Fire officials say the man was using hand sanitizer while smoking a cigarette, which caused the sanitizer to ignite and set the entire car on fire. He ended up being taken to a hospital with minor burns.

Many types of hand sanitizer contain alcohol or other flammable substances and can be dangerous to use while smoking in a small, unventilated area such as a car.

What are some other common household products that can be dangerous in the wrong circumstances?