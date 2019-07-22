Can't nobody tell him nothing: Lil Nas X ties record with 16 weeks at #1

Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" has now officially spent 16 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, meaning he's now tied the record for the longest run on top of the chart. The only other songs that have ever spent that long at #1 are "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, and "One Sweet Day," by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men.

If "Old Town Road" can hang on for one more week, it will set the all-time record for the longest-running #1 in the history of the Hot 100, which spans more than five decades. According to Billboard, it's quite likely that this will happen.

The song stayed on top thanks to a 13% increase in streaming and sales, courtesy of a new remix that dropped July 12 featuring Young Thug and Mason Ramsey. The number two song, "bad guy" by Billie Eilish, was also helped by a new remix featuring Justin Bieber -- it scored a 32% increase -- but it still wasn't enough to topple "Old Town Road."

Meanwhile, there's a new parody version of "Old Town Road": It's a remix that features 14 celebrities -- in Animoji form, of course -- including Barack Obama, The Pope, Rick Astley, Smash Mouth, Dolly Parton, Katy Perry, Jerry Seinfeld and Oprah Winfrey.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.