Can’t Be Tamed: Happy 30th Birthday, Miley Cyrus!

Gotham/GC Images

Child star, pop provocateur, actress, wife, Voice coach, activist: Miley Cyrus has been many things in her short time on this earth. Today, she’s officially a 30-year-old.

The woman born Destiny Hope Cyrus on November 23, 1992 played what she described on Instagram as “the last show of my 20s” a few days ago in Mexico City. “Thank you for supporting me through this last decade of my life. Looking forward to who I’ll become in my 30’s,” she wrote.

With a country star for a father and an icon for a godmotherd, it’s no wonder Miley became famous, but she’s spent years pushing the boundaries of that fame. She first caused controversy in 2008 by posing for Vanity Fair at age 15 wrapped in a sheet that exposed her bare back. She apologized, but revoked the apology 10 years later.

Miley was subsequently criticized for her 2010 “Can’t Be Tamed” video, which was seen as being too “sexy” — but that was nothing compared to what came next. Among other things, Miley openly smoked weed, came out as pansexual, stripped naked for her “Wrecking Ball” video and was practically accused of ending Western civilization as we know it by twerking with Robin Thicke on the MTV VMAs.

In between, she released 13 top five albums and a string of hit singles, mounted sold-out concert tours, got married and divorced, and participated in multiple charity projects, eventually establishing her own Happy Hippie Foundation for LGBTQ+ and homeless youth.

Over the last few years, Miley has gravitated towards rock with her acclaimed album Plastic Hearts, though her producer Mike WiLL Made It recently hinted that she might return to the sound of her 2013 album Bangerz. Meanwhile, hits like “The Climb” and “Party in the U.S.A.” have become beloved nostalgia for a generation of kids raised on Hannah Montana.

So happy birthday, Miley — you’re not the only one looking forward to who you’ll become in your thirties.

