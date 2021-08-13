Candles and curry: Ed Sheeran reveals details of his secret wedding

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

While he announced their engagement on Instagram in December of 2018, Ed Sheeran managed to keep his marriage to wife Cherry Seaborn in January of 2019 secret for months. But now he’s opening up about what the ultra-private ceremony was actually like.

Appearing on the podcast Table Manners with Jessie Ware, Ed says of his and Cherry’s big day, “Our actual wedding was a tiny, tiny event with basically no one there. We did it at night, on a random day in the middle of January in, like, the middle of nowhere, and basically nobody knew, no one came, we lit candles, got married, we went back and [ate] a curry, and that was it.”

It was a few months later that Ed and Cherry threw a huge party as a “celebration for us and our friends,” as he puts it, adding, “I’m less private about it. I just didn’t want pictures getting out…I was amazed they didn’t.”

Jessie Ware, a British singer who was invited to the party, then revealed at least two of the celebs who attended the bash: Sam Smith and Stella McCartney. Of course, there undoubtedly were many more stars in attendance, considering Ed’s circle of pals includes Taylor Swift, Elton John and Courteney Cox, just to name a few.

Sadly, Ed wasn’t able to police photos of his and Cherry’s baby daughter, Lyra: On the podcast, he expressed his disgust at the paparazzi who lie in wait to photograph her. The first time it happened was when she was four weeks old.

“I find it really creepy and weird,” Ed complains. “It’s fair game when it’s me, I’ve signed up for it. And Cherry signed up for it, she married into this life. But I just find it weird with kids.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.