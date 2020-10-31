Can your zodiac sign predict what your favorite Halloween candy is? Probably not. But someone went ahead and put together a list anyway. Here are all 12 signs, and the candy you supposedly love the most . . .

1. Aries: Hot Tamales. Because you have a “fiery” personality with lots of energy and enthusiasm.

2. Taurus: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. That one might be fairly accurate . . . just because it’s a lot of people’s favorite candy.

3. Gemini: Swedish Fish. Because Geminis and Swedish Fish both get a bad rap. But in reality, they’re “sweet as can be.”

4. Cancer: Sour Patch Kids. Because they’re sour, then sweet. And Cancers tend to be standoffish at first.

5. Leo: Skittles. Because everyone loves Leos, and everyone loves Skittles.

6. Virgo: Almond Joy. Because Virgos are practical, health-conscious, and modest.

7. Libra: Kit Kats. Because Libras love to share, and Kit Kats come in twos or fours.

8. Scorpio: Warheads. Because they’re intense, and Scorpios are brave.

9. Sagittarius: Salt Water Taffy. Because you’re open-minded and don’t care if it’s not very popular.

10. Capricorn: Candy Corn. Because Capricorns are traditional. (And because they both have “corn” in their name, duh.)

11. Aquarius: Pop Rocks. Because it’s the most eccentric and unique candy.