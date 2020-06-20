Can You Imagine No Small Talk At Hair And Nails Salons? That’s New Rules In The UK!

The UK’s National Hair and Beauty Federation has issued new rules regarding hair dressers and their clients as they reopen post COVID-19.

They are advising members to keep conversation to a minimum to protect staff and customers.

They are encouraging customers to participate in “virtual consultations” so the actual length of the hair appointment can be assessed.

Another suggestion is avoid face-to-face conversation. Have side-by-side conversation while looking in the mirror.

Customers should not bring coat or jackets into the salon provided the weather is nice. The virus can stay on fabrics for days.

How would you feel if any or all of the above rules were adopted in the US?